Mayors for Pete: Buttigieg hunts for support in city halls

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) is turning to his fellow mayors as he works to prove the mayor of a city of roughly 100,000 people is ready to assume the American presidency.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has a list of roughly 60 "Mayors for Pete" who are pushing for his underdog bid. They include mayors from former industrial cities undergoing revitalization and metros experiencing demographic shifts.

Several mayors lead tiny towns of fewer than 1,000 people.

The mayors bring a network of support and donors to his presidential campaign. The campaign also believes they add credibility to the 37-year-old Buttigieg's promise to usher in the next generation of Democratic politics and a more pragmatic, no-excuses style to governing.

