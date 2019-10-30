Bill allowing athletes to be paid advances in Legislature - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill allowing athletes to be paid advances in Legislature

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Legislation that would allow college athletes in Illinois to make money from endorsements is advancing in the state's legislature.

The Illinois House on Wednesday voted 86-25 to send the bill to the Senate. The bill would allow college athletes to be compensated for their names and likenesses.

Bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Emanuel Welch of Hillside promoted House Bill 3904 despite a Tuesday announcement by the NCAA that it would "start the process" of changing its rules to allow athletes to make money from endorsements. Welsh on Wednesday called the NCAA action lacking in substance and Illinois needs to advance its own legislation.

If passed, the bill would take effect in 2023, the same year California's law takes effect, which supporters say would keep Illinois competitive when it comes to recruiting.

