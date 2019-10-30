Apply for your kids to shop with a cop

RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Chester Police Department, Steeleville Police Department and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to their 'Cops and Kids at Christmas' event which they have scheduled to take place December 18 at the Chester Walmart.

The event gives underprivileged children the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts with local law enforcement officers. The departments are currently taking applications for the event. The deadline to apply is December 3.

You can get an application at the Chester Police Department, the Steeleville Police Department, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, or at the Chester Walmart.

If you would like to make a donation to the Cops and Kids at Christmas program, you can make checks payable to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office C/O Cops and Kids at Christmas. Donations can be dropped off at Chester Police Dept., Steeleville Police Dept. or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

If you would like to write a check, but cannot drop it off, someone can pick up your donation. Just call (618) 826-5484 to arrange.