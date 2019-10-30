Three men charged following chase, retail theft

Three men will appear in court Thursday on retail theft charges for stealing from Dillard's, then leading authorities on a chase through Williamson County.
With cooler weather working its way into our region, experts say it's a good idea to take time to care for your furry friends before the cold sets in.
The Chester Police Department, Steeleville Police Department and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to their 'Cops and Kids at Christmas' event which they have scheduled to take place December 18 at the Chester Walmart.
For one day only, the SIU Parking Division will allow people with outstanding parking tickets to donate food in lieu of paying the fine.
The Marion Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who was involved in a burglary in the Dollar General on 801 N. Court Street.
Disabled waterfowl hunters now have a new blind to use at Pyramid State Recreational Area thanks to the Kaskaskia River Delta Waterfowl Chapter.
News 3 is compiling a list of Trick or Treating hours in local communities.
Authorities are investigating a retail theft that ended in a chase.
President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a fake picture which showed him putting a medal around the neck of the dog that was credited with tracking down the head of the Islamic State.
WSIL - Gorilla costumes could be a good choice this year for trick or treaters. Thursday will be cloudy windy and cold. ...
