Three men charged following chase, retail theft

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three men will appear in court Thursday on retail theft charges for stealing from Dillard's, then leading authorities on a chase through Williamson County.

Officers from the Marion Police Department were called at approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Marion Dillard's on reports of a retail theft. Brian Murrah from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office had a deputy near the area during the time of the incident.

Murrah says, "It was probably not 30 seconds after Marion gave the information that he [deputy] realized and called it in."

Murrah tells News 3 the suspects took off north toward Johnston City at a high rate of speed. Soon after, Marion Police with the assistance of multiple agencies ended the chase in Johnston City.

Murrah says, "They made it nearly to the county line and then turned around in a business parking lot and drove through a couple of yards and went down a long driveway and that's where it ended."

Four people were apprehended in rural Williamson County. Three of the suspects face retail theft charges in excess of $2000: John C Pruitt, of Chicago, Jamonte Allison, Jr. of Carbondale and Kevin Pruitt, of Chicago.

A female who was in the car was not charged.

Murrah says, "Marion determined that the three males would be charged with a felony retail theft but the female that was in the car with the pursuit was not involved with the theft. She was actually released."

The three men being charged are expected to have their first court hearing tomorrow.