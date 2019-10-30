Three men charged following chase, retail theft - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Three men charged following chase, retail theft

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three men will appear in court Thursday on retail theft charges for stealing from Dillard's, then leading authorities on a chase through Williamson County. 

Officers from the Marion Police Department were called at approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Marion Dillard's on reports of a retail theft. Brian Murrah from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office had a deputy near the area during the time of the incident. 

Murrah says, "It was probably not 30 seconds after Marion gave the information that he [deputy] realized and called it in."

Murrah tells News 3 the suspects took off north toward Johnston City at a high rate of speed. Soon after, Marion Police with the assistance of multiple agencies ended the chase in Johnston City. 

Murrah says, "They made it nearly to the county line and then turned around in a business parking lot and drove through a couple of yards and went down a long driveway and that's where it ended."

Four people were apprehended in rural Williamson County. Three of the suspects face retail theft charges in excess of $2000: John C Pruitt, of Chicago, Jamonte Allison, Jr. of Carbondale and Kevin Pruitt, of Chicago.

A female who was in the car was not charged. 

Murrah says, "Marion determined that the three males would be charged with a felony retail theft but the female that was in the car with the pursuit was not involved with the theft. She was actually released."

The three men being charged are expected to have their first court hearing tomorrow.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.