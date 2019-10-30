Police need help identifying burglary suspect

For one day only, the SIU Parking Division will allow people with outstanding parking tickets to donate food in lieu of paying the fine.
The Marion Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who was involved in a burglary in the Dollar General on 801 N. Court Street.
Disabled waterfowl hunters now have a new blind to use at Pyramid State Recreational Area thanks to the Kaskaskia River Delta Waterfowl Chapter.
News 3 is compiling a list of Trick or Treating hours in local communities.
Authorities are investigating a retail theft that ended in a chase.
President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a fake picture which showed him putting a medal around the neck of the dog that was credited with tracking down the head of the Islamic State.
WSIL - Gorilla costumes could be a good choice this year for trick or treaters. Thursday will be cloudy windy and cold. ...
Singer R. Kelly is slated to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom, where his lawyers could broach a longshot request for a judge to grant him bond as he awaits his child pornography trial.
R. Kelly's lawyer has told a federal judge that an infected toe prevented the R&B star from attending a hearing in his child pornography case in Chicago.
The Illinois House passed a version of Pay to Play Wednesday, which would would mandate universities to pay student athletes for their name, image or likeness.
EVANSVILLE, IND. (WSIL) -- Officers arrested a Carbondale man considered armed and dangerous Tuesday in Evansville.
