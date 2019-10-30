Police need help identifying burglary suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police need help identifying burglary suspect

Posted:

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who was involved in a burglary in the Dollar General on 801 N. Court Street.

Police say the suspect broke the front door window to get into the store. The suspect and a second individual took an unknown amount of money and got away before police arrived.

Anyone with information should call the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.

