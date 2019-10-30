New handicapped-accessible hunting blind open in Pyramid State Recreational Area

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Disabled waterfowl hunters now have a new blind to use at Pyramid State Recreational Area thanks to the Kaskaskia River Delta Waterfowl Chapter.

The blind is located in Pyramid State Recreational Area Galum Unit, at waterfowl hunting Stake 3.

It is fully accessible for disabled hunters, including a concrete parking and unloading area as well as a rollway from the parking area into the blind.

Disabled hunters interested in utilizing the blind should contact Pyramid State Recreational Area at 618-357-2574 for more information.

