New handicapped-accessible hunting blind open in Pyramid State R - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New handicapped-accessible hunting blind open in Pyramid State Recreational Area

Posted: Updated:

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Disabled waterfowl hunters now have a new blind to use at Pyramid State Recreational Area thanks to the Kaskaskia River Delta Waterfowl Chapter.

The blind is located in Pyramid State Recreational Area Galum Unit, at waterfowl hunting Stake 3.

It is fully accessible for disabled hunters, including a concrete parking and unloading area as well as a rollway from the parking area into the blind.

Disabled hunters interested in utilizing the blind should contact Pyramid State Recreational Area at 618-357-2574 for more information.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.