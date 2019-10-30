Doctor at Missouri abortion clinic defends patient care - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Doctor at Missouri abortion clinic defends patient care

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The top doctor at Missouri's sole abortion clinic has defended its handling of four patients who faced complications - women whose care has been cited by the state as it seeks to revoke the clinic's license.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas testified Wednesday at a hearing that could determine the St. Louis clinic's fate came as the state faced fallout over a revelation a day earlier from Missouri's top health official that he kept a spreadsheet that tracked the menstrual cycles of women who obtained abortions.

Missouri officials are staying mum, while abortion-rights supporters decry what they call government overreach into women's private lives.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams testified Tuesday that the spreadsheet was compiled to find women who had what the state calls "failed abortions."

