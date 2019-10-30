Patrol: Nebraska troopers find 91 lbs of marijuana in SUV - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Patrol: Nebraska troopers find 91 lbs of marijuana in SUV

Posted: Updated:

MAXWELL, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized 91 pounds of marijuana found in a sport utility vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the western Nebraska town of Maxwell.

The patrol says the stop happened Tuesday night when the SUV was pulled over on suspicion of having an obscured license plate. During the stop, a police drug dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and a search turned up the marijuana, which was concealed in bags in the SUV's cargo area.

The 36-year-old driver and 61-year-old passenger, both from Kansas City, Missouri, were arrested, as was a 34-year-old passenger from Mexico, on suspicion of various drug violations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.