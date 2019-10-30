Kansas woman sentenced in home foreclosure fraud - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas woman sentenced in home foreclosure fraud

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 74-year-old Kansas woman who helped defraud people facing foreclosure on their homes has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors said Ruby Price, of Bonner Springs, was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister's office said Price was one of three people charged in January 2017 with several counts of fraud. The three told customers not to worry when they received foreclosure notices. They promised to customers obtain lower interest rates and loan modification.

Tyler Korn, of St. Ann, Missouri, was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution. Amjad Daoud, of Lutz, Florida, fled before appearing for a change of plea hearing in January 2018.

