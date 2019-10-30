Weather delivering cold tricks, no treats

WSIL - Gorilla costumes could be a good choice this year for trick or treaters. Thursday will be cloudy windy and cold. Light showers are possible early in the morning and could mix with some grainy snowflakes or small ice pellets near the metro east. Afternoon hours are expected to be dry, but cloudy with wind chills in the 20s because of strong West winds.

Jim has the updated forecast this evening on News 3.