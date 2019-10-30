(WSIL) -- News 3 is compiling a list of Trick or Treating hours in local communities. This list may be updated.

ANNA: Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

CARBONDALE: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

CARTERVILLE: Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce Downtown Pumpkin Path is October 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

CHESTER: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COBDEN: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

DU QUOIN: Wednesday and Thursday, October 30, 31 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (for kids 12 and younger)

Trunk or Treat on Main Street is Wednesday, October 30 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

GOREVILLE: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

HARRISBURG: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

HERRIN: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

JOHNSTON CITY: Trail of Treats on Broadway from the railroad tracks to Adams in downtown is Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m - 8 p.m.

MARION: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

MT. VERNON: Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MURPHYSBORO: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

SESSER: Friday, November 1 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Trunk or Treat is at the Old Gym on October 31st from 6 p.m. -8 p.m.

VIENNA: Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat is at Vienna City Park on Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

WEST FRANKFORT: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Trail of Treats is Thursday, October 31, 2019 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.