Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending court hearing

News 3 is compiling a list of Trick or Treating hours in local communities.
WSIL - Gorilla costumes could be a good choice this year for trick or treaters. Thursday will be cloudy windy and cold. ...
Singer R. Kelly is slated to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom, where his lawyers could broach a longshot request for a judge to grant him bond as he awaits his child pornography trial.
R. Kelly's lawyer has told a federal judge that an infected toe prevented the R&B star from attending a hearing in his child pornography case in Chicago.
The Illinois House passed a version of Pay to Play Wednesday, which would would mandate universities to pay student athletes for their name, image or likeness.
EVANSVILLE, IND. (WSIL) -- Officers arrested a Carbondale man considered armed and dangerous Tuesday in Evansville.
Democrat Andy Beshear is stressing education and health care issues as he starts a statewide bus tour with less than a week left in his effort to unseat Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky
Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos Wednesday, October 30.
Scattered showers this morning will continue to move through the region through the morning and afternoon.
Murray Energy, the largest coal company in the United States, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, October 29.
A St. Louis judge has barred lawyers from discussing recent legal filings in a criminal case against a St. Louis police officer accused of fatally shooting a fellow officer during a form of Russian roulette.
