Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending court hearing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending court hearing

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - R. Kelly's lawyer has told a federal judge that an infected toe prevented the R&B star from attending a hearing in his child pornography case in Chicago.

Kelly is detained at a jail two blocks from the courthouse and had been expected to appear at Wednesday's status hearing.

But defense lawyer Steve Greenberg said one of Kelly's toenails had to be removed as treatment and Kelly worried someone might trample on his toe as he was escorted to and from court.

During the five-minute hearing, Judge Harry Leinenweber said he'd rule later on motions to dismiss some charges and reconsider bond for the 52-year-old.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to federal charges against him in Chicago and New York, where he is accused of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.

Leinenweber set Kelly's next hearing for Feb. 13.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.