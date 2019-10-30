Illinois House passes version of 'Pay To Play'

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois House passed a version of 'Pay to Play' Wednesday, which would would allow student-athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image, or likeness.

The move comes one day after the NCAA Board of Governors took the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame. The NCAA's top decision makers voted unanimously Tuesday to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness "in a manner consistent with the collegiate model".

Eleven private and public Illinois universities, including Southern Illinois University Carbondale, oppose HB3904. A letter submitted to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly states Pay To Play is: "harmful in the short term, and in the end, unnecessary."

Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) voted yes. Representatives Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) and Dave Severin (R-Benton) voted no.

The bill now goes to the Senate. If passed by the Senate and signed by Gov. Pritzker, the bill would go into effect in 2023.