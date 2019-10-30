Pets of the Week: October 31, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: October 31, 2019

Posted: Updated:
Perry County Humane Society: (618)-542-DOGS(3647) Perry County Humane Society: (618)-542-DOGS(3647)
City of Herrin Animal Control: (618) 988-1777 City of Herrin Animal Control: (618) 988-1777
Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012 Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012
City of Marion Animal Control: (618) 993-2991 City of Marion Animal Control: (618) 993-2991
Williamson County Animal Control: (618) 993-6075 Williamson County Animal Control: (618) 993-6075

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week there are two cats and one dog.

First up is London. London is a sweet little Calico girl who is 10 months old. She is a beautiful cat who was owner surrendered so she is used to being in a home. She would love for her life to get back to normal with a nice person or family to love and snuggle with. You can find London at the Perry County Humane Society. 

This is Buddy. He is a 2-year-old Hound Dog that loves to walk and sniff things out. He is heartworm positive, fully vaccinated, and very faithful and loyal. Buddy can be found at the City of Herrin Animal Control. 

Tommy is a male 8-week-old kitten. He is very friendly and not camera shy. Contact the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield to adopt Tommy. 

Chucky is a 1-year-old male Boxer mix. His adoption fee is $160 and that covers neuter, rabies, distemper/parvo and bordetella vaccine, heartworm test, and microchip. Chucky can be adopted at the City of Marion Animal Control. 

Williamson County Animal Control has a Lab/Shepherd mix who is about 7-8yrs old, neutered, and microchipped. Right now, he is on parvo/distemper vaccination and ready for adoption or rescue. His adoption fee is $60. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Wet weather clears out but cold air sets in

    Wet weather clears out but cold air sets in

    Thursday, October 31 2019 9:16 AM EDT2019-10-31 13:16:57 GMT
    (WSIL) -- Showers from early this morning have pushed away to the east. Some areas around southern Illinois even saw snowflakes on the back side of some of those showers. That wont last long, as dry weather, and cold air sets in this morning and hangs around this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon hang around in the 30s with winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour making it feel up to ten degrees colder at times. Temperatures drop below freezing for many tonight. Skies will clear by ...
    (WSIL) -- Showers from early this morning have pushed away to the east. Some areas around southern Illinois even saw snowflakes on the back side of some of those showers. That wont last long, as dry weather, and cold air sets in this morning and hangs around this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon hang around in the 30s with winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour making it feel up to ten degrees colder at times. Temperatures drop below freezing for many tonight. Skies will clear by ...

  • The Latest: Chicago teachers have tentative agreement

    The Latest: Chicago teachers have tentative agreement

    The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers' strike (all times local):

    The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers' strike (all times local):

  • Mayor proposes keeping guns from domestic abusers

    Mayor proposes keeping guns from domestic abusers

    Instagram: @quinton_lucasInstagram: @quinton_lucas
    Instagram: @quinton_lucasInstagram: @quinton_lucas

    The Mayor of Kansas City is proposing an ordinance aimed at helping police keep firearms away from those with a history of domestic violence.

    The Mayor of Kansas City is proposing an ordinance aimed at helping police keep firearms away from those with a history of domestic violence.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.