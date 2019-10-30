Pets of the Week: October 31, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week there are two cats and one dog.

First up is London. London is a sweet little Calico girl who is 10 months old. She is a beautiful cat who was owner surrendered so she is used to being in a home. She would love for her life to get back to normal with a nice person or family to love and snuggle with. You can find London at the Perry County Humane Society.

This is Buddy. He is a 2-year-old Hound Dog that loves to walk and sniff things out. He is heartworm positive, fully vaccinated, and very faithful and loyal. Buddy can be found at the City of Herrin Animal Control.

Tommy is a male 8-week-old kitten. He is very friendly and not camera shy. Contact the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield to adopt Tommy.

Chucky is a 1-year-old male Boxer mix. His adoption fee is $160 and that covers neuter, rabies, distemper/parvo and bordetella vaccine, heartworm test, and microchip. Chucky can be adopted at the City of Marion Animal Control.

Williamson County Animal Control has a Lab/Shepherd mix who is about 7-8yrs old, neutered, and microchipped. Right now, he is on parvo/distemper vaccination and ready for adoption or rescue. His adoption fee is $60.