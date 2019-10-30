Watchdog says Chicago cop justified in 2014 shooting death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Watchdog says Chicago cop justified in 2014 shooting death

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago police oversight agency says an officer was justified in fatally shooting a 19-year-old man on the back porch of a house in 2014.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released its ruling Tuesday on the death of Roshad McIntosh.

Officer Robert Slechter has said McIntosh pointed a gun at him before he opened fire. The agency's report said a loaded 9 mm pistol was found at the scene and that another officer corroborated Slechter's story.

Lawyers for McIntosh's family insist the young man wasn't armed and that surveillance video proves the other officer couldn't have seen the shooting

Copa says Officer Saharat Sampim remains under investigation due to discrepancies between his statements and video footage. He has declined to comment.

