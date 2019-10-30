Wanted Carbondale man arrested in Evansville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wanted Carbondale man arrested in Evansville

Posted:

EVANSVILLE, IND. (WSIL) -- Officers arrested a Carbondale man considered armed and dangerous Tuesday in Evansville.

Antonio Watson, 38, is accused of shooting a man during an argument the morning of October 20. 

The victim told police he got into an argument with Watson and two other men in the 600 block of West Main Street. Watson awaits extradition to Illinois where he faces an Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon charge.

The United States Marshals Service and the Evansville, Indiana Police Department assisted the Carbondale Police Department with this investigation.  The investigation still continues and is ongoing.

