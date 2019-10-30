$2.75M damage award upheld in Columbia arson lawsuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

$2.75M damage award upheld in Columbia arson lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri appeals court has ruled a Columbia businessman is liable for a $2.75 million civil judgment awarded to a woman whose home was destroyed in an alleged arson.

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Tuesday affirmed a lower court ruling that Mehrdad Fotoohighiam was liable for damages after a fire destroyed Marcia Green's home in Columbia in December 2014.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Fotoohighiam, the president of Electenergy Technologies in Columbia, was acquitted of arson in August. He is scheduled for trial in December on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Electenergy Technologies' offices were next to the trailer park where Green lived. Authorities allege Fotoohighiam paid someone to set the fire because he was feuding with Green over attempts to buy her land.

