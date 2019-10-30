Man charged in weekend crash that killed highway contractor

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man faces felony charges in a weekend crash that killed a state highway contractor who was working on roadway landscaping.

Thirty-year-old Munkhbat Munkh Erdene of Rolling Meadows was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence in Sunday's crash that killed 67-year-old Roberto Orozco.

Mount Prospect police say Erdene was driving a minivan that ran over highway cones and struck Orozco and another worker, who was hospitalized for treatment.

Police say Orozco was part of a crew contracted by the Illinois Department of Transportation for landscaping work along the roadway.

WFLD-TV reports that Erdene's bond was set at $75,000 and he's scheduled for a Nov. 21 court appearance.

It wasn't immediately clear if Erdene has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.