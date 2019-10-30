Beshear stresses education, health care at start of bus tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Andy Beshear is stressing education and health care issues as he starts a statewide bus tour with less than a week left in his effort to unseat Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky.

At a Wednesday rally in Louisville, Beshear said he beat Bevin in their five recent debates and predicted he'll do it again in next week's election. They wrapped up their final debate Tuesday night.

Beshear said the future of public education and the availability of health care for the needy are at stake. Beshear has criticized Bevin's support for charter schools and the governor's Medicaid proposal that would require some "able-bodied" recipients to get a job, go to school or volunteer to keep their benefits.

Bevin plans to tout his support for gun rights later Wednesday.

