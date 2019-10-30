Chilly and Rainy for Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chilly and Rainy for Wednesday

Posted:

(WSIL) -- Scattered showers this morning will continue to move through the region through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon remain stagnant, barely budging into the upper 40s. Our chances for rain continue into the early morning hours of Thursday, when the final rounds of rainfall should begin to push eastward. Thursday evening looks dry, but chilly. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor returns tonight with an update to your forecast. 

