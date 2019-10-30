AP-NORC poll: Halloween plans, from candy to costumed pets - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AP-NORC poll: Halloween plans, from candy to costumed pets

Posted: Updated:

By DON BABWIN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - The good news for kids trick-or-treating this Halloween: They're much more likely to encounter candy than a healthier alternative.

Americans this year have a wide variety of plans to celebrate the spooky holiday, from carving pumpkins to watching scary movies. Those are some of the findings of a poll conducted ahead of Halloween by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

A majority of Americans think it's unsafe for kids to trick-or-treat alone, including about a third who say it's very unsafe. Perhaps not surprisingly, city residents and people with younger children at home are especially likely to say it's very unsafe.

Many Americans, including most people with kids under 13 at home, say they do plan to dress their kids up and take them out trick-or-treating.

