Suspect in custody following standoff, fire in Du Quoin

UPDATE: 8:20 A.M. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019

A post on the Marshall Browning Hospital Facebook page says the lockdown has been lifted.

UPDATE: 6:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019

Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis has confirmed with News 3 that a suspect is now in custody. Bareis says there were no injuries.

More details are expected to be released later today.

ORIGINAL STORY

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Several law enforcement agencies and fire departments were on the scene of an standoff in Du Quoin Wednesday morning.

Police and other first responders were seen in an area surrounding the 700 block of N. Division St. - where they said a suspect was armed and firing shots in their direction.

Crews are also battling a fire at the house the suspect was last known to be inside of.

Authorities had the area barricaded as of 5:00 a.m. and ask that people avoid it until further notice.

