Grammy winner Marty Stuart to hand out gifts on Santa Train

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country star and Grammy winner Marty Stuart will be the celebrity guest on the annual CSX Santa Train, which visits towns in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia in November to hand out gifts for families.

The holiday train, which has run every year since 1942, makes a dozen stops in three states, starting in Shelby, Kentucky, and ending in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Nov. 23. The train delivers food, toys and winter clothing on the 110-mile (177-kilometer) trip.

Stuart, who was recently prominently featured in Ken Burns' "Country Music" PBS documentary, has released 18 studio albums. Born in Mississippi, Stuart started his career playing bluegrass with legend Lester Flatt and later in Johnny Cash's band. He's also a photographer and is planning to open a music museum in Mississippi.

