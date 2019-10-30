UPS adding seasonal workers, holding job fairs in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

UPS adding seasonal workers, holding job fairs in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - UPS is holding one-day job fairs this week around the country, including a few in Kentucky.

News outlets have reported the company plans to add 2,600 temporary workers in Louisville at its Worldport hub and expects to add about 100,000 seasonal employees overall for the holiday rush.

The company says the Louisville job fair requires applications to be filled out online to schedule an interview. Applicants can leave the interview with a contingent job offer.

Other Kentucky job fairs are in Lexington and Walton. All three are on Friday.

