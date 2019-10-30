Trump's Rust Belt revival is fading. Will it matter in 2020?

By JOSH BOAK and JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - President Donald Trump once promised that coal and steel would be the heart of a revived U.S. economy. A year away from Election Day, the renaissance in the industrial Midwest is not materializing.

Both sectors are faltering in politically significant ways.

Data show manufacturing jobs are disappearing across Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. Another major mining firm, Murray Energy, has filed for bankruptcy, rattling communities in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

The news follows layoffs at a prominent steel manufacturer in Ohio and General Motors' final decision this fall to shutter its massive plant at Lordstown, Ohio.

The turmoil in manufacturing and mining sectors threatens to undermine Trump's claim to a booming economy, the bedrock of his and other Republican campaign strategies. And it's happening in places where it matters most.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.