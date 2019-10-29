Bevin, Beshear continue combative exchanges in final debate

By The Associated Press

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear are sticking to their main campaign themes in a televised debate coming a week before their election showdown in Kentucky.

Bevin touted his opposition to abortion and his support for President Donald Trump during the Tuesday night debate at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, said he stood up to what he sees as the governor's abuse of his executive powers by filing lawsuits. He accused Bevin of bullying teachers who opposed his policies.

The rivals, sitting next to each other, took repeated digs at each other during their combative exchanges on a range of issues. Their latest faceoff caps a series of debates that have turned personal at times.

The statewide election is next Tuesday.

