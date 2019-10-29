The Latest: Students to miss another day of classes

Murray Energy, the largest coal company in the United States, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, October 29.
Murray Energy, the largest coal company in the United States, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, October 29.
The Latest on a Chicago teachers strike (all times local):
The Latest on a Chicago teachers strike (all times local):
October 29 is World Stroke Day. A day dedicated to draw awareness to strokes and sharing how to prevent one from occurring.
October 29 is World Stroke Day. A day dedicated to draw awareness to strokes and sharing how to prevent one from occurring.
Court documents show that "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki is accused of assaulting two employees at a downtown Austin bar he owns.
Court documents show that "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki is accused of assaulting two employees at a downtown Austin bar he owns.
The Union County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating Ben Daniel.
The Union County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating Ben Daniel.
Authorities are investigating a retail theft that ended in a chase.
Authorities are investigating a retail theft that ended in a chase.
A 31-year-old Ina man has pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography of a victim younger than 13, and eight counts of possession child pornography, in exchange for the state dropping seven additional counts.
A 31-year-old Ina man has pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography of a victim younger than 13, and eight counts of possession child pornography, in exchange for the state dropping seven additional counts.
John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his fellow coach on "The Voice," have joined forces on a reimagined version of the oft-criticized Christmas classic "Baby It's Cold Outside".
John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his fellow coach on "The Voice," have joined forces on a reimagined version of the oft-criticized Christmas classic "Baby It's Cold Outside".
Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.
Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.
The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.
The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.