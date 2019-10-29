Rain begins to move in overnight, have the rain gear on standby

WSIL -- It was another cloudy and gloomy day across the region but most of us stayed dry. The rain chances will increase tonight and will stick around into Halloween.

Overnight rain will begin to make its way into our western counties before spreading east by tomorrow morning. The heaviest rain looks to be focused in our southern most counties but everyone can expect a soggy day. A break in the rain is possible as we shift into the afternoon but it won't last long. Another round will return Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be chilly again, only topping out in the low 50s.

Rain chances are looking more and more like they will move out by the time its time to trick or treat but it will be cold and breezy. Bundle up!

