Williamson County retail theft leads to chase - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Williamson County retail theft leads to chase

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities from several agencies are investigating a retail theft that led to a chase, and ultimately ended when the suspects became stuck in the wet ground.

It happened around 5 p.m. when Williamson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report that someone stole something from Dillard's in Marion. The suspects were seen driving away in a red passenger car.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office tells News 3 authorities located that car traveling on Skyline Drive behind the mall and began following it. The suspects led authorities on a chase through town, and on to Route 37 Northbound, toward West Frankfort.

Deputies caught the suspects when the driver got stuck in a yard. No word on how many suspects were taken into custody, or what charges they may face.

No word on any injuries.

