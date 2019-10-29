Jefferson County man pleads guilty to child porn charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jefferson County man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A 31-year-old Ina man has pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography of a victim younger than 13, and eight counts of possession child pornography, in exchange for the state dropping seven additional counts.

Paul Grider was arrested July 9, following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to judici, a sentencing hearing is set for January 23, 2020.

