Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

(WSIL) -- Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. On Sunday, November 3 at 2 a.m., you should turn your clock back one hour.

The purpose of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight. By moving our clocks ahead one hour during the summer months, we move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening.

Daylight saving time will begin again March 8, 2020.