SIU Parking Division will take food for fines Thursday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU Parking Division will take food for fines Thursday

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- For one day only, the SIU Parking Division will allow people with outstanding parking tickets to donate food in lieu of paying the fine.

The donations will benefit the Saluki Food Pantry. One citation, issued this semester, up to $35, may be dismissed for a minimum of six cans of fruit or tuna. Any late fees or collection fees must first be paid to accept the donation for citation dismissal.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 31 at the Parking Division main office, 1175 S. Washington St., or the satellite office in the Student Center.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.