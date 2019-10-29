SIU Parking Division will take food for fines Thursday

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- For one day only, the SIU Parking Division will allow people with outstanding parking tickets to donate food in lieu of paying the fine.

The donations will benefit the Saluki Food Pantry. One citation, issued this semester, up to $35, may be dismissed for a minimum of six cans of fruit or tuna. Any late fees or collection fees must first be paid to accept the donation for citation dismissal.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 31 at the Parking Division main office, 1175 S. Washington St., or the satellite office in the Student Center.