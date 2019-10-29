Judge seals motions in case against St. Louis officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge seals motions in case against St. Louis officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis judge has barred lawyers from discussing recent legal filings in a criminal case against a St. Louis police officer accused of fatally shooting a fellow officer during a form of Russian roulette.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Thom Clark II issued the order Tuesday in the case of Nathaniel Hendren, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the January shooting death of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix. Prosecutors say the two officers were playing the Russian-roulette style game while Hendren was supposed to be on duty elsewhere.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Clark sealed a motion from Hendren's lawyer seeking records from St. Louis police and to depose at least seven people. Attorneys also were barred from discussing the motion or identifying anyone involved. Clark said the ruling protected future jurors and the privacy of those involved.

Hendren has pleaded not guilty.

