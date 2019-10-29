Comey tells law students US not facing constitutional crisis

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his fellow coach on "The Voice," have joined forces on a reimagined version of the oft-criticized Christmas classic "Baby It's Cold Outside".
Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.
The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.
For one day only, the SIU Parking Division will allow people with outstanding parking tickets to donate food in lieu of paying the fine.
Former FBI Director James Comey told law students in Chicago that the United States isn't facing a constitutional crisis despite sharp divisions over the Trump administration.
The Union County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating Ben Daniel.
Weather is disrupting county singer Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert again.
U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday, introduced a resolution that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The number of Kentucky college and university students receiving undergraduate degrees and certificates is continuing to climb, but preliminary enrollment figures are falling.
A 55-year-old man is in custody and faces a charge of second degree burglary for allegedly stealing a laptop from a business.
