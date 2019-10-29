Ex-Missouri hospital leader pleads guilty in billing scheme - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-Missouri hospital leader pleads guilty in billing scheme

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The former chief executive of a small north-central Missouri hospital pleaded guilty to participating in a billing scheme that caused more than $100 million losses.

Sixty-two-year-old David Lane Bryns, of Lighthouse Point, Florida, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit health care fraud while he was former CEO of Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. He agreed in September to plead guilty and the case of transferred to Florida for his official plea.

As part his plea, Byrns agreed to forfeit $5.1 million. His sentencing has not been scheduled.

Byrns admitted that he and others submitted millions of dollars in fraudulent reimbursement claims to insurance companies and Missouri Medicaid for people who had no connection to the hospital. The hospital received $114 million in reimbursements, most of which was shared among Byrns and his co-conspirators.

