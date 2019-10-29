Sheriff's Office needs your help finding wanted man

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating Ben Daniel.

Daniel is wanted on a warrant for the online sale of stolen property.

Daniel is 36 years old and described as 5'10" tall and approximately 210 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be in the Union County area.

If you have any information about Ben Daniel, call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618 833-5500.