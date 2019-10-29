Democrats unveil impeachment resolution; vote is on Thursday

The Union County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating Ben Daniel.
The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.
Weather is disrupting county singer Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert again.
U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday, introduced a resolution that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The number of Kentucky college and university students receiving undergraduate degrees and certificates is continuing to climb, but preliminary enrollment figures are falling.
A 55-year-old man is in custody and faces a charge of second degree burglary for allegedly stealing a laptop from a business.
U.S. agriculture officials say a rule that allows farmers to legally grow hemp will be finalized this week
SIU's Flying Salukis hope to win a ninth straight regional title when the team hosts Purdue and Lewis Universities for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association's (NIFA) Region VIII competition beginning Tuesday.
Missouri's health department director says he believes an agreement can be reached with Planned Parenthood that would keep open Missouri's only abortion clinic.
A medical marijuana trade group wants Missouri health officials to issue strict vaping regulations as the number of people in the United States suffering from vape-related lung illnesses continues to rise.
