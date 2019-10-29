Democrats unveil impeachment resolution; vote is on Thursday

WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday, introduced a resolution that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The eight-page resolution released Tuesday calls for open hearings and requires the intelligence committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations.

The House is expected to vote on the resolution on Thursday as Democrats aim to nullify complaints from Trump and his Republicans allies that the impeachment process is illegitimate and unfair.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the Acting Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued the following statement:

The House impeachment inquiry has collected extensive evidence and testimony, and soon the American people will hear from witnesses in an open setting. The resolution introduced today in the House Rules Committee will provide that pathway forward. The resolution provides rules for the format of open hearings in the House Intelligence Committee, including staff-led questioning of witnesses, and it authorizes the public release of deposition transcripts. The resolution also establishes procedures for the transfer of evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and it sets forth due process rights for the President and his Counsel in the Judiciary Committee proceedings. The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a President who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election. Following in the footsteps of previous impeachment inquiries, the next phase will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the President’s misconduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.