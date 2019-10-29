Man arrested for stealing laptop

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A 55-year-old man is in custody and faces a charge of second degree burglary for allegedly stealing a laptop from a business.

Paducah Police say a woman called them on Monday to report her laptop had been stolen by a man who walked into her shop when she walked outside to talk with a friend. She gave a description of the man to police, who later found a man matching the description.

Sgt. Matt Hopp detained and asked Greg Birchem about the laptop. Police say Birchem admitted to going into the building, and gave the officer the laptop.

Birchem was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.