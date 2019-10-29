Man arrested for stealing laptop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man arrested for stealing laptop

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A 55-year-old man is in custody and faces a charge of second degree burglary for allegedly stealing a laptop from a business.

Paducah Police say a woman called them on Monday to report her laptop had been stolen by a man who walked into her shop when she walked outside to talk with a friend. She gave a description of the man to police, who later found a man matching the description.

Sgt. Matt Hopp detained and asked Greg Birchem about the laptop. Police say Birchem admitted to going into the building, and gave the officer the laptop.

Birchem was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.