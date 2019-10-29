Flying Salukis host Regional competition

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU's Flying Salukis hope to win a ninth straight regional title when the team hosts Purdue and Lewis Universities for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association's (NIFA) Region VIII competition beginning Tuesday, October 29 and ending Saturday, November 2.

The top two teams will qualify for nationals which are May 18-23 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This is the fifth time SIU has hosted the regional competition. The Flying Salukis are hoping to return to the nationals for the 50th time in 51 years.

Tuesday, ground events such as simulator ground trainer, computer accuracy, aircraft preflight inspection, among others will take place.

Wednesday, weather permitting, flight events will begin. Those include short field approach and landing, power-off precision landing, and message drop.

Saturday, the competition will end with the awards banquet in the SIU Transportation Education Center at 6:30 p.m.