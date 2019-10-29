Audit: St. Louis school raked in $1.4M for faked attendance - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Audit: St. Louis school raked in $1.4M for faked attendance

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's auditor says a St. Louis charter school faked attendance numbers to get an extra $1.4 million in state funding.

Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway on Tuesday said St. Louis College Prep Charter School repeatedly reported attendance numbers that were higher than its enrollment.

Galloway's office referred findings from the audit to the Attorney General's Office.

St. Louis College Prep Charter School closed this year after the University of Missouri-St. Louis revoked its sponsorship of the school.

Galloway's audit also points out questionable spending on items including gift cards and alcohol. Her office says about $200 in Amazon purchases were shipped directly to the former executive director's residence.

An Associated Press request for comment to former Executive Director Michael Malone's attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday.

