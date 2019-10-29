Medical pot group asks Missouri officials to regulate vaping

SIU's Flying Salukis hope to win a ninth straight regional title when the team hosts Purdue and Lewis Universities for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association's (NIFA) Region VIII competition beginning Tuesday.
SIU's Flying Salukis hope to win a ninth straight regional title when the team hosts Purdue and Lewis Universities for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association's (NIFA) Region VIII competition beginning Tuesday.
Missouri's health department director says he believes an agreement can be reached with Planned Parenthood that would keep open Missouri's only abortion clinic.
Missouri's health department director says he believes an agreement can be reached with Planned Parenthood that would keep open Missouri's only abortion clinic.
A medical marijuana trade group wants Missouri health officials to issue strict vaping regulations as the number of people in the United States suffering from vape-related lung illnesses continues to rise.
A medical marijuana trade group wants Missouri health officials to issue strict vaping regulations as the number of people in the United States suffering from vape-related lung illnesses continues to rise.
It's a song everyone has had memorized since childhood-- 'The alphabet song', but now a different version is upsetting many people.
It's a song everyone has had memorized since childhood-- 'The alphabet song', but now a different version is upsetting many people.
The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.
The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.
U.S. agriculture officials say a rule that allows farmers to legally grow hemp will be finalized this week
U.S. agriculture officials say a rule that allows farmers to legally grow hemp will be finalized this week
The Illinois State Board of Education has suspended the licenses of nearly 50 educators across the state charged with sex crimes, violent felonies or certain drug offenses
The Illinois State Board of Education has suspended the licenses of nearly 50 educators across the state charged with sex crimes, violent felonies or certain drug offenses
A major U.S. coal mining company is seeking bankruptcy protection.
A major U.S. coal mining company is seeking bankruptcy protection.
A county health department in Illinois says a Michigan company voluntarily is recalling nearly 2,300 cases of apples due to potential listeria contamination
A county health department in Illinois says a Michigan company voluntarily is recalling nearly 2,300 cases of apples due to potential listeria contamination
Ford is recalling nearly 320,000 Transit full-size vans in North America for a second time because the drive shafts can fail, causing loss of power
Ford is recalling nearly 320,000 Transit full-size vans in North America for a second time because the drive shafts can fail, causing loss of power