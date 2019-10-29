NCAA votes to allow athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness

(WSIL) -- The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame. The NCAA's top decision makers voted unanimously Tuesday to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness "in a manner consistent with the collegiate model."

The vote came during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta.

In a news release, board chair Michael V. Drake said the board realized that it "must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes."

The move comes after a pair of politicians proposed bills to make the NCAA's current rules about endorsement deals illegal. Nancy Skinner, a democratic California state senator, wrote a bill that was signed into law in late September. That law will prohibit California schools from punishing their athletes for accepting endorsement money starting in January 2023.

The NCAA's new rules should be implemented by January 2021.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.