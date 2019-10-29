Man sentenced to life in Kentucky crash that killed 2 teens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to life in Kentucky crash that killed 2 teens

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - A West Virginia man received a recommended life sentence in prison for the deaths of two Kentucky teenagers during a car chase.

News outlets report 37-year-old Shawn Welsh of Marion, West Virginia was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of assault on Monday.

State police say Welsh was driving a stolen truck and leading police on a 21-mile (33-kilometer), 18-minute chase when he crashed into a car, killing 18-year-old Jacob Barber and 17-year-old Katarina Peeters on Oct. 20, 2018.

A Hardin County jury deliberated for about three hours before recommending a life sentence. Welsh was also sentenced to an additional 43 years on possession of methamphetamine, evading police and theft.

A final sentencing hearing will be on Dec. 12.

