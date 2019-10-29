US finalizing rule to allow farmers to legally grown hemp

The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.
U.S. agriculture officials say a rule that allows farmers to legally grow hemp will be finalized this week
The Illinois State Board of Education has suspended the licenses of nearly 50 educators across the state charged with sex crimes, violent felonies or certain drug offenses
A major U.S. coal mining company is seeking bankruptcy protection.
A county health department in Illinois says a Michigan company voluntarily is recalling nearly 2,300 cases of apples due to potential listeria contamination
Ford is recalling nearly 320,000 Transit full-size vans in North America for a second time because the drive shafts can fail, causing loss of power
Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper are investing $100 million to improve U.S. bottle recycling and processing
A new survey confirms what many parents already knew: Young people's consumption of online video is on the rise
Southwestern Indiana police say an officer fatally shot a man who was being questioned following a traffic accident
A Kentucky-based health insurance provider says it's laying off more than 800 people
