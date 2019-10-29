Auditor: Closed St. Louis charter school owe state millions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Auditor: Closed St. Louis charter school owe state millions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway says a closed St. Louis charter school was overpaid $1.4 million after falsifying attendance records.

Galloway's office announced Tuesday an audit of the St. Louis College Prep Charter School also found officials used school credit cards to buy such things as gift cards, alcohol and hotel stays.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education notified Galloway's office of financial impropriety at the school. Auditors found attendance data was "significantly overstated" for at least three school years, causing $1.4 million in excess funding.

The audit has been referred to the Missouri Attorney General's office.

The St. Louis College Prep Charter School taught grade 6 to 12 for the 2018-2019 school year. It surrendered its charter earlier this year after losing its sponsorship from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

