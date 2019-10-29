Official: Nearly 50 teacher licenses suspended under new law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Official: Nearly 50 teacher licenses suspended under new law

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Board of Education has suspended the licenses of nearly 50 educators across the state charged with sex crimes, violent felonies or certain drug offenses.

The Daily Southtown reports that the board began suspending the licenses of eligible teachers earlier this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure into law in late August seeking to strengthen student safety protections.

Board spokeswoman Jackie Matthews says the agency had suspended at least 45 licensees as of Friday.

The school workers whose licenses were suspended under the law include teachers, coaches and administrators from about two-dozen urban, suburban and rural districts in Illinois. About half of those suspended are based in Cook and the collar counties.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.