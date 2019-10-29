Survey: Kids' appetite for online video doubles in 4 years - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Survey: Kids' appetite for online video doubles in 4 years

Posted: Updated:

By MARTHA IRVINE
AP National Writer

A new survey confirms what many parents already know:  Teens and tweens are watching a lot of online video, often more than traditional TV.

The report from Common Sense Media finds that the number of young Americans who view online videos every day has more than doubled. They're watching for nearly an hour a day, twice as long as they were four years ago.

Often, they're seeing videos on services such as YouTube that are supposedly off limits to children younger than 13.

Common Sense Media is a nonprofit organization that tracks young people's tech habits and offers guidance for parents. The survey, released Tuesday, included responses from nearly 1,700 U.S. teens, ages 8 to 18.

