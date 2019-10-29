Kentucky-based insurer Humana to lay off 2% of workforce - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky-based insurer Humana to lay off 2% of workforce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A health insurance provider says it's laying off more than 800 people.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana announced Monday it'd be cutting 2% of its workforce by the end of the year, with some employees being let go as early as Thursday. Severance will be provided.

The Courier-Journal reports that Humana employs 41,600 nationwide, so 2% would be about 832 people. The company says it expects to keep 12,000 in Louisville.

Spokeswoman Kate Marx stated the company began evaluating its "work and cost structure" this year. Marx didn't say where cuts will be made.

Officials said employees are encouraged to apply for the some 2,000 other open positions nationwide.

Humana is one of the country's largest privately run Medicare providers. It laid off more than 1,000 during cuts in 2017 .

