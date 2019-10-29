Boeing CEO faces questions over plane involved in 2 crashes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boeing CEO faces questions over plane involved in 2 crashes

By The Associated Press

It's been exactly one year since a Boeing 737 Max crashed in Indonesia, and the company's CEO is likely to face tough questioning about the plane from a Senate committee.

Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg was scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday. It will be the first congressional testimony by a Boeing official since the first of two Max crashes that together killed 346 people.

In his prepared remarks, Muilenburg says the company knows it made mistakes and got some things wrong. He vows to fix the plane.

Indonesia investigators say Boeing's design of a key flight-control system contributed to the crash of a Lion Air Max last October. Another Max crashed in Ethiopia in March, and other Max jets were grounded.

