Horticulturalist slain in Kansas, another man kills himself

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a horticulturalist was slain outside his Kansas office, and a man in a vehicle that was linked to the original homicide scene killed himself hours later in Missouri as deputies attempted to stop him.

The Kansas City Star reports that Overland Park, Kansas, police says 59-year-old David Flick was shot Monday morning outside an office center, where his consulting firm was located.

The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Department says that deputies later heard a single gunshot while attempting to stop a sport utility vehicle in Kearney. The SUV in which 60-year-old Scott MacDonald died by suicide matched a vehicle description released by Overland Park police in Flick's death.

Investigators say MacDonald may have been connected to Flick's death, but did not say how. No motive was released.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

